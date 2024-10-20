Capricorn: Frequent episodes of stress and anxiety may impact your mental resilience and clarity. It’s essential to cultivate positive thoughts to help you overcome these challenges. If you’ve been working on securing a loan for a while, today might bring good news on that front. Exercise patience when dealing with children or those with less experience, as this will foster understanding. Romantic moments may be limited due to your spouse’s health concerns. However, after a tough period, something unexpectedly wonderful at work will lift your spirits. Keep your emotions in check and avoid expressing them impulsively today. Your spouse’s behavior might create minor disruptions in your professional life, so stay calm and composed. Remedy: To enhance harmony and happiness in your love life, consider gifting your partner a silver ring.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6 pm.