Capricorn: Your health will remain stable even amid a busy schedule. While money is important, avoid letting it affect your relationships. Take some time today to enjoy your hobbies and assist family members. Romance may blossom as friendship deepens with your partner. Often, you prioritize family over yourself, but today you’ll find time to relax and explore a new hobby. You will also feel the warmth and affection of your life partner. Your ability to show respect in social settings helps you build a positive image and leave a lasting impression on others. Remedy: Distribute cooked or sweetened yellow rice among the poor and needy to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.