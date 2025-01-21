Capricorn: Pay close attention to your diet, especially if you suffer from migraines. Skipping meals could lead to unnecessary emotional stress. Use today as an opportunity to sit down with your spouse and discuss finances, planning for a secure future together. Your children may help with household tasks—encourage them to engage in such activities during their free time. A new romantic connection is possible, but be cautious about sharing personal or confidential information. For those in creative professions, this day could bring long-awaited fame and recognition. With some spare time at your disposal, you can socialize or indulge in activities you enjoy most. Married couples will have plenty of opportunities to relish the joy and harmony of their relationship today. Remedy: To improve your health, offer jaggery and gram (chana) as Prasad.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.