Capricorn: Your charm and personality will leave a lasting impression today, much like a pleasant fragrance. An unexpected credit from a debtor may bring both surprise and joy. However, tensions could arise within the family or with your spouse, and work or domestic pressures might leave you feeling irritable. Avoid reacting with anger or seeking revenge in matters of love—instead, calmly express your true feelings to strengthen the bond. Travel plans, if any, may face last-minute delays, and stress from your spouse could impact your health. Take care of yourself and try to maintain inner balance. Remedy: Show kindness to lepers and extend help to them—this act of compassion will bring positivity and harmony into your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.