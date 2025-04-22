Capricorn: A day full of sparkling laughter and positivity awaits, with most things unfolding just the way you want. Financial worries begin to ease, thanks to the timely support of your parents. While friends and relatives may seek your time, this is the perfect moment to pause, retreat, and pamper yourself like royalty. Work takes a gentle pause today, as you find comfort, joy, and deep emotional connection in the arms of your beloved. The professional front remains calm and smooth, allowing you to relax. However, be extra cautious while driving home tonight—an accident or minor illness could disrupt your peace if care isn’t taken. As the day winds down, a tender realization will strike: just how deeply your spouse cherishes you. Remedy: Share happiness at home by offering green-colored sweets to five young girls.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.