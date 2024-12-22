Capricorn: Reassess your aspirations to fully embrace and enjoy life. Consider practicing yoga to improve your physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, which can also help you maintain a balanced temperament. Financial concerns may weigh on you as unresolved issues become more complicated and expenses pile up. Be cautious with those close to you, as they might create personal challenges. Avoid yielding to the emotional demands of your partner and focus on maintaining your boundaries. Success is within your reach if you take decisive steps and implement changes gradually. Today, you may feel drawn to charity or social work, and dedicating your time to a noble cause could make a significant impact. However, an intentional act by your spouse might upset you, leaving you feeling disheartened for a while. Remedy: To enhance your financial prospects, drink milk mixed with turmeric powder.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 10 pm.