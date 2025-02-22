Capricorn: Fear may stand in the way of your aspirations and ambitions today. Seeking the right guidance will help you overcome this hurdle. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is advisable for long-term financial gains. Your home life will be filled with peace and warmth. Playfully teasing your romantic partner by prolonging your call will add a spark to your relationship. Be extra cautious while driving home at night to avoid accidents or potential health issues. Make an effort to surprise your spouse regularly to ensure they feel valued and appreciated. A family member’s words may hurt you today, so try to handle the situation with patience and understanding. Remedy: Consume milk and curd regularly for excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.