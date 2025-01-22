Capricorn: Take some time to relax in the evening to recharge. You might find yourself in an exciting new situation today, which could also bring financial benefits. Spend your free time with children, even if it requires some extra effort to make it happen—it will bring you joy. Your romantic relationship may face some challenges today. Use your intelligence and influence to resolve any issues at work effectively. At home, rituals, hawans, or other auspicious ceremonies will take place, adding a spiritual touch to the day. Your spouse's rude behavior may weigh heavily on you today, so it’s important to stay calm and manage your emotions. Remedy: Wearing Rudraksha in a copper chain can enhance mutual understanding and improve your relationship with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.