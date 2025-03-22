Capricorn: You may finally recover from a prolonged illness. This is a great day to sit with your spouse and discuss financial planning for a secure future. However, family matters may feel a bit unsettled. Avoid giving in to emotional pressure from your partner. With the support of favorable planetary influences, you’ll find many reasons to feel happy today. Your spouse may be preoccupied with friends, which could leave you feeling a bit neglected. Engaging in meaningful online research can broaden your knowledge and deepen your understanding of important topics. Remedy: Store water in a copper or gold vessel (if possible) and drink from it regularly to promote harmony and happiness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 12.30 pm.