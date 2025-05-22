Capricorn: Engaging in a sport or physical activity today will do wonders for your fitness and energy. Financially, your past investments are set to bring rewarding outcomes, adding a sense of stability and success. However, the atmosphere at home may feel a bit unsettled. Differences in opinion could strain a personal relationship, so approach conversations with patience and care. It’s best to hold off on entering any new partnerships or joint ventures today, as timing may not be in your favor. Later in the evening, you may feel the need for solitude—a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a nearby park could help clear your mind. Be mindful in your interactions with your spouse, as tensions may lead to a serious disagreement if emotions run high. Remedy: To help restore harmony at home, respectfully offer raw turmeric, five peepal leaves, 1.25 kg of yellow pulses, saffron, a sunflower, and yellow clothing to a Brahmin.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.15 am.