Capricorn: Begin your day with meditation and yoga to strengthen both your body and mind. You may plan a family outing today, spending generously to create joyful memories. Your partner will be supportive and encouraging, adding warmth to the day. For some, wedding bells may soon ring, while others may find romance blossoming and lifting their spirits. The efforts you put in at work today will yield benefits in unexpected ways in the future. Your communication skills will shine, leaving a strong impression on others. With your spouse, the evening could turn into one of the most memorable moments of your life. Remedy: Show respect and offer honour to scholars, intellectuals, and just individuals to ensure steady growth in your financial life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.