Capricorn: Stay calm and avoid raising your voice for the sake of your health. Those involved in the dairy industry may see financial gains today. Your spouse and children will shower you with extra love and care, making your day special. A compassionate and understanding friend will brighten your mood. At work, expect to receive well-deserved compliments for your efforts. While your family may confide in you about various concerns, you will still find time to engage in an activity you enjoy. Your dedication to strengthening your marriage will bring results beyond your expectations today. Remedy: To promote good health, indulge in a refreshing milk bath.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 6 pm.