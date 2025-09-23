Capricorn: Your hopes will blossom today like a radiant and fragrant flower. Gains from past investments are likely, bringing financial relief. You may also find joy in pursuing hobbies and supporting family members. Work may take a backseat as you experience comfort, pleasure, and bliss in the company of your beloved. Support from colleagues and subordinates will add to your ease. After office hours, indulging in your favorite hobbies will help you unwind and bring peace of mind. You will also feel fortunate for the bond of marriage, cherishing the love and companionship it brings. Remedy: Prepare a dessert of milk, rice, and sugar, and eat it in moonlight after moonrise to restore harmony and happiness in the family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.