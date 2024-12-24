Capricorn: Personal problems may affect your peace of mind, but engaging in mentally stimulating activities, like reading something interesting, can help you cope. Financial improvements will enable you to make essential purchases. Your evening may be busy entertaining visiting guests. If you spend time with your social circle, you may catch the attention of someone special. Today, you'll realize how much your family's support has contributed to your success at work. Students of this zodiac sign might spend excessive time on their mobile phones. Concerns about your spouse's health could keep you worried. Remedy: Carry a square piece of silver with you or wear it around your neck to enhance family harmony.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.