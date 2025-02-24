Capricorn: Avoid wasting your energy on overthinking the impossible—focus on channeling it in the right direction. Financially, today looks promising, bringing both stability and peace of mind. Be mindful of your interactions with family, as a dominating attitude may lead to unnecessary arguments and criticism. Love will be in the air, as your heart beats in harmony with your partner. Despite a heavy workload, you will remain energetic and may even complete all tasks ahead of schedule. Children born under this zodiac sign will be engrossed in sports throughout the day, but parents should keep an eye on them to prevent injuries. You will feel like the richest person in the world today, as your spouse showers you with love and care. Remedy: For good health and positive energy, offer water to a Peepal tree and light a ghee lamp/diya.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.