Capricorn: Your kindness will bring you many joyful moments today. Make the most of what you already have before rushing to buy more. Set aside worries and focus on strengthening your position at home and among friends. If you stay active within your social circle, you might catch the attention of someone special. Despite minor challenges, this day holds great potential for success. Be mindful of colleagues who may be moody when things don’t go their way. Travel, entertainment, and socializing will likely be part of your plans. Today, you will truly understand how much you mean to your spouse. Remedy: Wear clean, well-ironed clothes regularly to attract Venus's blessings and enhance your professional success.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.