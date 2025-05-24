Capricorn: Focus on making sincere efforts to enhance your personality—it’s a worthwhile investment in yourself. Today, you may come across several new financial opportunities. Take time to carefully weigh the pros and cons before making any commitments. Your stubbornness could disrupt the harmony at home, especially with your parents. It's wise to listen to their guidance with an open mind; being respectful and obedient can help maintain peace and prevent misunderstandings. Interference from a third party might create tension in your romantic relationship. Stay grounded and communicate openly to protect your bond. If you manage to carve out time for yourself despite a busy day, use it wisely—developing new skills or focusing on personal growth can greatly benefit your future. Be cautious with financial matters at home, as your spouse’s actions could lead to a minor setback. Engaging in a sport you enjoy or excel at will not only refresh your mind but also boost your energy and confidence. Remedy: To attract positivity and harmony at home, decorate plant pots with marbles or colorful pebbles and place them in the corners of your living space.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.