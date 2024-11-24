Capricorn: Health issues might cause some discomfort today, but your financial situation is likely to improve as the day progresses. Friends will be supportive and ready to help if needed. However, you may feel the absence of love or emotional connection. It’s a favorable day to send out your resume or attend an interview, so make the most of professional opportunities. Auspicious ceremonies or rituals may take place at home, adding a positive vibe to the day. Your spouse might initially feel insecure about your loyalty due to your busy schedule, but by the end of the day, their doubts will fade, and you’ll share a warm, reassuring moment together. Remedy: To promote good health, attach copper rivets to the four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 3.30 pm.