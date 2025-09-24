Capricorn: Today you will feel relaxed and in a cheerful mood, ready to enjoy yourself. You may also have a strong desire to earn quick money. The day promises happiness, especially as your spouse makes efforts to bring you joy. Be cautious with one-sided infatuations, as they could lead to trouble. Your cooperative nature and analytical skills are likely to be noticed and appreciated. You may spend time with a friend, but avoid alcohol during this period, as it would only waste your time. On the personal front, your spouse’s occasional rude behavior might affect you. Remedy: Recite the Vishnu Chalisa or sing hymns praising Lord Vishnu to enjoy a blissful love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.