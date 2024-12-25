Capricorn: Your health remains in good shape today. Savings you’ve set aside for a long time might come in handy, though unexpected expenses could dampen your mood. This is a favourable time to consider a matrimonial alliance. Avoid wearing clothes your partner dislikes, as it might unintentionally upset them. A small act of kindness at work could turn workplace adversaries into allies today. Be mindful of how much time you spend on your phone; losing track while surfing the internet may lead to regret later. Marriage isn’t just about sharing a home; it’s essential to spend meaningful time with your partner to strengthen your bond. Remedy: To enhance your love life, consider gifting red flowers to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.