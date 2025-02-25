Capricorn: Avoid conflicts, as they could negatively impact your health. Small business owners may receive valuable advice from close ones today, leading to financial benefits. Plan something meaningful for your children—make sure it's practical and achievable so it becomes a lasting gift they’ll always cherish. The absence of your beloved may make time feel slow today. Work-related tasks may not meet your expectations, but your ability to persuade others will yield positive results. If your plans to meet someone are disrupted due to your spouse’s health, don’t worry—you’ll end up having an even more special time together. Remedy: Wrap the roots of the Ashwagandha herb in variegated cloth and keep it with you to support business growth and career success.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.