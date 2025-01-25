Capricorn: Pay attention to your weight and avoid overeating today. Those who have invested money in the stock market might face losses, so it’s important to stay alert and cautious with your investments. It’s an auspicious day for giving and receiving gifts from loved ones. Be mindful of one-sided infatuations, as they could lead to heartache. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll find enough time for yourself today to engage in activities that bring you joy. Your spouse may seem less sensitive toward your health today, so be mindful of your well-being. You’ll spend meaningful time with your partner, and these moments will help strengthen your emotional connection. Remedy: Keep red flowers in a copper vase to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 12.30 pm.