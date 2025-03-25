Capricorn: Your charming personality will draw attention today. Be mindful of your spending, as expenses may arise in multiple areas—planning a well-structured budget will help you manage financial challenges effectively. Focus on your family’s well-being, letting love and a positive outlook guide your actions rather than greed. Avoid wearing outfits that your partner dislikes, as it may upset them. Business owners should develop new strategies to stay ahead of growing competition. Today, you may feel nostalgic and indulge in activities you enjoyed as a child. A minor argument with your spouse over an old issue—perhaps a forgotten birthday—may arise, but by the end of the day, harmony will be restored. Remedy: To improve financial stability, offer a whole bulb of garlic and onion into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.50 pm.