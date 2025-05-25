Capricorn: Avoid pressuring others to act according to your wishes. Instead, try to understand their needs and perspectives—it will bring you a deeper and lasting sense of happiness. Today, a close relative may offer valuable support in your business endeavors, leading to both progress and financial gain. The presence and encouragement of loved ones will help ease the mental load you've been carrying. The thought of reuniting with an old friend might set your heart racing with anticipation. From morning to evening, you'll feel a surge of positive energy, especially in your professional life. Your mind will be especially active today—some of you may dive into strategic games like chess or crosswords, while others might channel creativity into writing, poetry, or planning for the future. As the day unfolds, expect to create cherished memories with your spouse—it could truly feel like one of the happiest days of your life. Remedy: For improved health, wear a string of black and white pearls around your neck.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.