Capricorn: Begin your day with yoga and meditation to stay energized and balanced throughout. Financial improvements will make it easier for you to go ahead with important purchases. It’s a day when you’ll enjoy plenty of attention, though with many options before you, choosing what to prioritize may feel a little challenging. Travel could bring you closer to your partner, strengthening your romantic bond. Success will surely come your way if you focus on making important changes gradually, step by step. Despite having ample free time, you may feel a lack of true satisfaction in how you use it. Married life, however, will bring you a deep sense of joy and fulfillment today. Remedy: Wear gold—according to your means—for steady growth and stability in financial matters.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 10 pm.