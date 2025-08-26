Capricorn: Your impulsive tendencies may affect your health today, so practice self-control and mindfulness. Unexpected expenses could add to financial pressure, but don’t let family tensions distract you. Remember, tough times often teach valuable life lessons — avoid self-pity and focus on growth. On the brighter side, your soulmate will have you in their thoughts, and support from seniors and colleagues at work will boost your morale. Take some time to surprise your spouse by setting aside work and being with them — such gestures will strengthen your bond, even if minor disagreements have left you feeling distant. Remedy: Keep water in a copper vessel near your bedside at night and pour it at the root of a nearby tree in the morning for health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.