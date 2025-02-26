Capricorn: Avoid dwelling on your illness—engaging in work or activities will help shift your focus. Talking about it too much may only make things feel worse. Your strong understanding of money will pay off, as the savings you make today could help you navigate future challenges. Spending time with friends will bring comfort and relaxation. However, you may struggle to express your feelings to your beloved today. Stay focused on your work and avoid emotional confrontations. Auspicious rituals, havans, or ceremonies may take place at home, bringing a positive atmosphere. Stress from your spouse could take a toll on your health, so try to manage it wisely. Remedy: Regular intake of Triphala (a blend of three herbs) will provide great health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m to 4 p.m.