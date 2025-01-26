Capricorn: Today is a great day to focus on activities that will boost your health and well-being. You may need to spend a significant amount on your mother’s or father’s healthcare, which could strain your finances but will help strengthen your bond with them. For some, a new addition to the family will bring reasons to celebrate and rejoice. A positive message or communication from your beloved or spouse will uplift your spirits. Interestingly, someone you’ve had the least compatibility with at work may engage in a pleasant conversation with you today. You might also use your free time to find a reliable solution to a lingering problem. Your married life will be filled with fun, happiness, and bliss today. Remedy: To improve your financial condition, plant a banana tree, care for it, and worship it regularly.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.