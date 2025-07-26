Capricorn: Your eagerness to support everyone around you may leave you feeling drained and exhausted today. While your creative talents have the potential to bring in substantial rewards, they need to be channelled wisely and strategically. In your effort to excel at work, you might unintentionally overlook your family's needs—try to strike a better balance. Love takes center stage today. Amid all the demands of time, work, money, and relationships, you and your partner will feel deeply connected, lost in each other’s world. However, be careful not to get too distracted—binge-watching a movie on your phone or TV could cause you to miss out on important tasks. A beautiful realization awaits—you'll truly feel what it's like to be with your soulmate. Yes, your spouse is that person. Make sure not to squander your valuable time; use it mindfully. Remedy: To maintain peace and positivity at home, sprinkle Gangajal (holy Ganges water) in your living space.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.