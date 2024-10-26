Capricorn: If you’ve been feeling frustrated lately, remember that positive actions and thoughts today will bring the relief you need. Be cautious, as a disagreement with someone close could escalate, potentially leading to legal trouble and draining your hard-earned money. Today is a good time to renew bonds with loved ones, but keep your romantic matters private. While sports play an essential role in life, avoid overindulgence to ensure it doesn’t interfere with your studies. You may encounter challenges with family members, but by day’s end, your spouse will offer comfort and affection. Pay no attention to the words of those who don't hold significance in your life. Remedy: To ease stress, feed a white cow with white sweets.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.