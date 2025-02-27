Capricorn: Household concerns may leave you feeling anxious today. Someone with ambitious plans and ideas might grab your attention, but be sure to verify their credibility before making any financial commitments. The atmosphere at home may be a bit unpredictable, so try to stay patient and adaptable. Your presence will radiate love and positivity, uplifting those around you. At work, colleagues will offer strong support, and new professional alliances may form, opening up promising opportunities. Seeking guidance from a spiritual leader or an elder could provide clarity and wisdom. By the end of the day, you’ll have a heartfelt realization that the vows you took in marriage truly hold meaning—your spouse is your soulmate. Remedy: Nurturing red plants at home will bring positive health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.