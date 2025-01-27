Capricorn: Your anxiety will fade as you take control of the situation. You’ll realize it’s as fragile as a soap bubble, easily burst by a bit of courage. Married couples may need to spend a significant amount on their children’s education today. It’s a good time to change your dominant attitude in the family. Work together to share life’s ups and downs, and your new approach will bring immense happiness to your loved ones. Ever imagined the scent of chocolate mixed with ginger and roses? That’s how your love life will feel today. You’ll also discover new things by attending seminars or lectures and will receive important invitations from unexpected sources. In marriage, love and good food are essential, and today, you'll enjoy both to the fullest. Remedy: Add black pepper in any form to your daily diet to improve your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm.