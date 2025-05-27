Capricorn: A friend may challenge your patience and open-mindedness today. Stay true to your values and approach every situation with reason and fairness. Financial gains are likely, but don't forget the power of giving—charity and donations today can bring a deep sense of inner peace and fulfillment. You might feel inclined to make a significant purchase, such as jewelry or a new home appliance—choose wisely and invest thoughtfully. Minor misunderstandings could create tension between you and your partner. Try not to let small issues escalate, and communicate with care. Engaging with influential or insightful people will inspire fresh ideas and new directions. These interactions could prove valuable. Take some time to reflect on yourself today. If you feel disconnected or lost in the hustle of life, step back and reconnect with who you are—self-awareness is key to growth. There may be emotional strain in your relationship, as your spouse could express dissatisfaction about a lackluster phase in your conjugal life. Listen with compassion and be open to resolution. Remedy: Wearing a Rudraksha bead in a copper chain may help enhance mutual understanding between you and your partner.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.