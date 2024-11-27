Capricorn: Today, your personality will shine like a pleasant fragrance, drawing attention. You will realize that investing has often been very beneficial for you, with any past investments offering profitable returns. Your parents and friends will do their best to make you happy. It will be hard to pass the time without your beloved by your side. This is a great time to expand your professional network internationally. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll find time for yourself today and be able to indulge in your favourite activities. If you take your spouse on a romantic date, it will improve your relationship. Remedy: To enhance and maintain a positive love life, serve and feed black cows.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.