Capricorn: You may find it challenging to control your emotions today, and your unusual behavior could confuse those around you, leaving you frustrated. Financially, the day looks favorable, bringing both stability and peace of mind. Happiness flows through your home as your spouse makes efforts to bring joy into your life. If you plan to spend quality time with your lover, pay attention to your attire—ignoring this could upset your partner. While sports are important, avoid letting them interfere with your education. Although things may not always go as planned, you will enjoy beautiful moments with your better half. Spending ample time together today will strengthen your emotional bond and create lasting memories. Remedy: Place a red glass bottle filled with water in sunlight and drink it daily to maintain vibrant health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.