Capricorn: Stay calm and composed when interacting with high-profile individuals—confidence is as vital for your well-being as capital is for a thriving business. Your creative ideas could help you earn some extra income, so trust your innovation. With your cheerful and lively spirit, you’ll spread joy and positivity to those around you. On the romantic front, avoid making hasty moves, as they may not bring the results you hope for. Attending seminars or lectures will expand your knowledge and open new avenues of growth. Overall, the day looks promising, giving you not only productive outcomes but also time to nurture yourself. However, a small domestic hiccup, like your household help not showing up, could create stress with your spouse. Handle it with patience to keep harmony intact. Remedy: Donate raw coal to a washerman (dhobi/presswala) who irons clothes for a living to invite warmth and positivity into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.