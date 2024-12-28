Capricorn: Engaging in creative activities will help you unwind and feel at ease. Today is an ideal day to focus on matters related to land, real estate, or cultural endeavors. It’s also a favorable time for considering a matrimonial alliance. Make an effort to forgive your partner and nurture understanding in your relationship. Keep your emotions to yourself rather than sharing them impulsively. Exercise care and gentleness with your spouse, as minor accidents may occur. Spending a relaxing holiday watching a great movie in a luxurious multiplex can be a perfect way to unwind. Remedy: To maintain harmony and happiness in your love life, show respect and honor to saints and sages.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Black.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.