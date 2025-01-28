Capricorn: Quitting smoking will greatly benefit your physical health. Today, you may come across new investment opportunities—take the time to thoroughly assess their viability before committing. It’s an auspicious day for giving and receiving gifts from loved ones. You may feel the urge to open up about your struggles with your partner today, but instead, they might start discussing their own issues, which could leave you feeling more upset. At work, however, it will be a day of positivity. Your colleagues will appreciate your efforts, and your boss will be pleased with your progress. Business owners can expect to see profits today. People of your zodiac sign are intriguing, as you enjoy socializing with friends but also crave moments of solitude. Fortunately, today, you’ll be able to carve out some "me" time from your busy schedule. If you’ve made plans without consulting your spouse, you might face an unfavourable reaction. Remedy: Offer jasmine oil, vermillion, and silver-foiled Chola (Chandi Ka Warq) to Lord Hanuman for excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 p.m. to 5.50 p.m.