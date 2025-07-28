Capricorn: Today brings a welcome sense of relief from the long-standing stress and pressure you've been carrying. It’s the ideal time to rethink and improve your lifestyle for lasting peace of mind. Financial worries are likely to ease, thanks to timely support from your parents. It’s a productive day to focus on domestic affairs and complete long-pending household tasks. In your relationship, remember that your partner’s occasional frustration comes from a place of care. Instead of reacting, try to understand their feelings—it will strengthen your bond. If you believe that time is valuable, channel your energy into reaching your full potential. Be prepared, though—differences may arise with close associates, making the day a bit tense. Also, making plans without consulting your spouse could lead to disagreement, so communicate openly. Remedy: Strengthen your romantic relationship by showing love and care toward pet dogs—nurturing kindness deepens emotional connections.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 4.50 pm.