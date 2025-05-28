Capricorn: Just as salt adds flavour to food, a little sadness helps you appreciate true happiness. You understand the value of money well, and the savings you make today could help you during tough times. You’ll be the centre of attention at a social gathering. Your love life is likely to improve as you build a stronger bond with your partner. Your skills at work may be tested today, so stay focused and put in your best effort to achieve good results. A party or gathering at home might take up a lot of your time. However, it’s a wonderful day for your married life—take a moment to express your love to your spouse. Remedy: Wearing cream or white-colored shoes can bring good luck in your career or business.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.