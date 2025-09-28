Capricorn: Your chances of recovering from illness are high, giving you the energy to take part in sports or physical activities. Financial gains are likely today, but balance them with acts of charity and donations to experience true peace of mind. Take a break from routine and spend some joyful time with friends. An exciting moment awaits as you receive a call from your beloved, boosting your confidence and adding to your sense of progress. Though you may try to carve out time for yourself, a busy schedule could keep you occupied. On the brighter side, your married life will be filled with fun, pleasure, and bliss today. Remedy: Engage in acts of charity, such as arranging free water kiosks for the poor and needy, to invite good fortune and positivity into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.