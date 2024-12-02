Capricorn: Today is a perfect day to engage in activities that uplift your spirits and boost your self-esteem. However, be mindful of potential conflicts with someone close, as they could escalate and lead to legal issues, possibly resulting in financial strain. Spending time with your family in social settings will help create a relaxed and cheerful atmosphere. While work may be on your mind, your beloved will bring you moments of romantic joy. Business-related travel might arise unexpectedly, causing some mental stress for entrepreneurs. Office-goers should steer clear of workplace gossip to maintain focus. Make your spouse’s day special by prioritizing time with them over work, reminding yourself of the joys of a happy married life. Remedy: Wearing a silver bangle can enhance your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.