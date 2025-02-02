Capricorn: Your hard work, combined with the timely support of your family, will bring the results you desire. However, keep up your efforts to maintain this momentum. Those running small businesses may receive valuable financial advice from a close associate today. A letter or message will bring joyful news to the entire family. You have a good chance of encountering something truly special—perhaps even the "biggest catch" of your pursuits. Stay vigilant at work, as a competitor may try to undermine you. Your keen observation skills will help you stay ahead. While men and women may be different, today is a day when love and harmony will bring them closer together. Remedy: For a prosperous business and stable work life, place a bowl of milk, water, and sugar near your bedside at night. The next morning, pour it at the root of a nearby tree.

Lucky Colour: Lemon Green.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12.45 pm.