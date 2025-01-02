Capricorn: Your sense of humor will inspire someone to cultivate this quality themselves, as you help them realize that true happiness isn’t found in material possessions but within. If you have invested in overseas property, today might bring an opportunity to sell it at a good price, resulting in significant profits. However, be mindful of your partner’s opinions, as neglecting them could test their patience. An unexpected romantic encounter may brighten your evening if you spend time with friends. Considering a career change? Transitioning to a new field like marketing could align well with your skills and interests. Students are advised to avoid procrastination and complete their tasks during their free time, as this will benefit them in the long run. Expect your partner to show an exceptionally romantic side today, making your relationship feel extra special. Remedy: Chant "Om" 28 times with a calm and peaceful mind to enhance family harmony and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5 pm.