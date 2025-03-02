Capricorn: You may encounter some setbacks today, but don’t lose heart—stay determined and work harder to achieve your goals. Treat these challenges as stepping stones to success. A relative will offer support during difficult times. Be mindful of your finances, as visiting close relatives could lead to unexpected expenses. This is also a great day to reconnect with old contacts and strengthen past relationships. You may cross paths with someone who loves you deeply. However, your dominant approach at work could invite criticism from colleagues, so try to be more considerate. On the bright side, you’ll have plenty of quality time with your spouse, making them feel truly cherished. Expect a deeply fulfilling and memorable day in your married life. Remedy: Avoid drinking and smoking to maintain strong financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.