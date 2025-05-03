Capricorn: Today brings positive vibes and could offer relief from a long-standing health issue. You might spend generously on a fun gathering with friends, but your financial stability will remain strong. Be cautious of those who make big promises but rarely follow through—it’s best to focus on actions, not just words. Your partner’s unpredictable behavior might leave you feeling a bit off, but try to stay grounded. To make the most of your free time, consider stepping away from the crowd and engaging in something that truly brings you joy. This quiet self-time can spark meaningful changes in your life. However, be mindful—interference from a relative, friend, or neighbor could bring some strain into your married life. And while chatting with friends can be a delightful escape, overdoing it—especially on the phone—might lead to a headache. Remedy: To strengthen your romantic bond, keep one black and ten golden fish in an aquarium at home.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5.15 pm.