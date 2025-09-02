Capricorn: A friend may introduce you to someone special who could leave a lasting impact on your thoughts. It’s a good day to discuss investments and savings with your family—their guidance will help improve your financial stability. Avoid interfering in your spouse’s matters without consent, as it may spark unnecessary tension. Romantic memories will fill your heart, but remember not to take your partner for granted. Some of your free time might get consumed by unimportant tasks, yet the day holds a delightful surprise from your beloved. Your spouse will bring extra joy and warmth to your life today. Remedy: Feed a white female dog to strengthen your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 6 pm.