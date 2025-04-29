Capricorn: You’ll feel uplifted as those around you offer their support and encouragement. However, be mindful—unrealistic planning could lead to financial strain. Keep your goals grounded to avoid unnecessary setbacks. Make the evening special by enjoying a candlelight dinner with your family—it’s the perfect way to create warm, lasting memories. Your partner deeply cares for you, which is why their concern sometimes shows up as frustration. Instead of reacting, take a moment to understand their perspective—it can strengthen your bond. Today calls for thoughtful steps. Hold off on presenting new ideas until you're confident in their success. With some free time on your hands, consider reconnecting with old friends—it’ll bring a refreshing dose of joy. If your married life has been feeling a bit dull lately, now’s a good time to open up, have a heartfelt conversation, and plan something fun together. Remedy: For financial stability and prosperity, wash your feet before meals—or at the very least, remove your footwear before eating, as a sign of respect and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 7 pm.