Capricorn: Making some physical changes today will noticeably enhance your appearance. Financial troubles may ease with support from your parents. Your innocent and childlike nature will play a key role in resolving family issues, bringing everyone closer. Your energy will be at its peak, as your partner fills your day with immense joy. At work, you’ll notice a positive shift in your attitude and the quality of your efforts, which will leave a lasting impression. Your communication skills will shine, making interactions smoother and more effective. Expect some extra attention and affection from your spouse, making your day even more special. Remedy: For business growth and career success, wrap the roots of the Ashwagandha herb in colorful cloth and keep it with you.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4.20 pm to 5.20 pm.