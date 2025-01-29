Capricorn: Be cautious with your eating and drinking today, as carelessness could lead to illness. You may feel inclined to overspend on others. Rather than indulging in self-pity, focus on learning important life lessons. There’s a chance you’ll meet an interesting person. It’s a great day to start implementing new projects and plans. You might receive some bad news from your in-laws, which could make you feel down, leading you to spend a lot of time in reflection. However, your spouse will express their appreciation for you today, reminding you of your importance in their life. Remedy: Chant this mantra: Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.